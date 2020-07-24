More the competition, better for you: Tv villain Dhruvee Haldankar

Actress Dhruvee Haldankar admits there is a lot of competition in the television industry, but it helps one grow as an artiste.

“More the competition, better for you to grow and show your best. There are so many platforms these days that opportunities keep getting created. If you are good at your job, you will get hired,” she said.

Talking about actors being termed as insecure, Dhruvee said: “I feel insecurities that come to an actor are only in terms of work. Like I have to work today, but what if I don’t have work tomorrow, this is what an actor is insecure about. As far as all the perks that acting brings along, I feel that one must know how to leave them.”

Dhruvee has resumed shoot for her mythological show, “Vighnaharta Ganesh”.

“I am very glad that shooting has resumed and I am glad to return to the sets of ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’. I was very happy to see that all the necessary precautionary measures have been taken on the set, which made me feel secure. The industry is definitely keeping up the brave front and we are ready to fight,” she said.