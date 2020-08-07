Dhvani Bhanushali releases ‘Laila’ unplugged

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has unveiled an unplugged version of her song, Laila.

“Laila” featured in the 2019 Bollywood film, “Notebook”, featuring Nutan’s grand-daughter Pranutan with Zaheer Iqbal. The original song was composed by Vishal Mishra, who also wrote the lyrics with Abhendra Upadhyay.

“I have been receiving a lot of messages from fans, requesting me to sing their favourite songs for them. I decided to sing the unplugged version of ‘Laila’ for my fans as a thank you gift for being my biggest source of inspiration and motivation,” said Dhvani.

“It’s my first solo film song which makes it extra special. Singing it has always given me goosebumps and excitement. Considering most of us have been staying at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19, my team and I decided to release this song as a breather to my fans from their hectic schedules and routine days,” she added.

Dhvani had started her Bollywood career singing foot tapping numbers like “Dilbar” and “Psycho saiyaan”. Dhvani has also delivered hit pop singles like “Leja re” and “Vaaste”.

