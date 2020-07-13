Dhvani Bhanushali’s ‘Vaaste’ crosses 7 million views

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is ecstatic. Her single “Vaaste” has crossed seven million views on YouTube. She says watching her dream fulfilled is a thrilling experience.

“I had always dreamt of becoming India’s pop sensation, and watching my dream getting fulfilled is a thrilling experience. ‘Vaaste’ has received an overwhelming response from everyone, so much so that wherever I go my fans ask me to sing it for them and watching the adoration on their face fills my heart with joy,” she said.

“‘Vaaste’ will always remain close to my heart. It was a collective effort of my team to give the audience something fresh and relatable. This success not only belongs to me but the entire team of ‘Vaaste’. I would like to dedicate this success to Bhushan (Kumar) sir for giving me a chance to showcase my talent, Tanishk Bagchi for the beautiful composition, and Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for directing the music videos so beautifully,” she added about the song where her voice is well complemented by the vocals of Nikhil D’Souza.

Earlier, “Vaaste” was named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

–IANS

