Actress Dhwani Gori shared how she was nervous initially to join the show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ as she has to share screen space with popular actors Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil, and she was not sure if she would be able to match her acting skills with them.

But now she considers herself lucky to get a chance to work with them and learn something new everyday.

Dhwani, who is seen playing Disha, Aparajita’s (Shweta Tiwari) second daughter in the show, said: “I’m grateful that such a fascinating character came my way. It’s surely not easy for me to play a character like Disha because she is totally the opposite of who I am in real life. I am a very reserved person, not very vocal about my thoughts, unlike Disha who is very strong and always speaks her mind.”

Dhwani also worked in the show ‘Molkki’ and she shared that being shy it was not easy for her to adjust with such big names on the sets and she used to be very nervous. However, after shooting a few scenes with Shweta and Manav, she became confident and comfortable with them.

She added: “I feel my character has made me stronger and my acting craft has become better. In fact, every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma’am and Manav Gohil sir about acting.”

“Though I like to rehearse my scenes, both of them are very spontaneous, and terrific actors to work with. They make the hardest scene look like a walk in the park. I adore them and respect them so much; they are an inspiration,” she concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

20230410-123204