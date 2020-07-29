Dia Mirza on International Tiger Day: It is not just an emotional appeal

On International Tiger Day on Wednesday, actress Dia Mirza says we need the big cat for our survival.

“It is not just our responsibility. We need tigers in order to survive and prosper,” said Dia, a self-confessed tiger lover.

“In order to protect our tigers, we have to protect their natural habitats. We have to restore undisturbed forest areas into which tigers can find a safe haven,” she added.

For her, tiger conservation is “not just an emotional appeal”.