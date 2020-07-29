Canindia News

Dia Mirza on International Tiger Day: It is not just an emotional appeal

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE020

On International Tiger Day on Wednesday, actress Dia Mirza says we need the big cat for our survival.

“It is not just our responsibility. We need tigers in order to survive and prosper,” said Dia, a self-confessed tiger lover.

“In order to protect our tigers, we have to protect their natural habitats. We have to restore undisturbed forest areas into which tigers can find a safe haven,” she added.

#InternationalTigerDay 🐯🌳🌏 97% of Tiger numbers have been lost globally. 3 of the 8 subspecies of Tigers are now extinct. 93% of Global Tiger Range has been lost in the last 100 years. Tiger numbers have improved in the last decade bringing them back from the brink of extinction. There are now 3600 Tigers in the wild. 🐯 India is home to 70% of the world’s wild tiger population. 🇮🇳 300 rivers in India originate from Tiger Forests. Every Tiger reserve can be linked to a major Indian River as the catchment area. 💧 Tiger forests provide us tangible and intangible social, environmental and economic benefits. 🌳 Tiger Forests regulate Climate, sequester carbon, provide fresh water and air, control soil erosion, contribute to tourism and employment. 🌏 Our lives, well being, peace, prosperity is linked to the Tiger. As an ‘umbrella species’, the conservation of tigers is integral to their entire ecosystem – one that millions of human lives depend on as well. There would be no conservation without the unsung frontline heroes who risk their lives to protect our forests and its inhabitants. I salute all the forest guards/rangers, our green soldiers, our #VanRakshaks 🐯🙏🏻 Let’s take the time today, on International Tiger Day to understand the world around us a little bit better and do our part to make a difference.🐯   -Support Natural Defenders. – Participate in campaigns to raise awareness. – Support Gov and NGO’s that work to protect wildlife – Consume less, waste less and conserve and manage natural resources in daily life 🙌🏼 📸 by me 💚 #InternationalTigerDay #WildForlife #ForeverWild #SaveTheTigers #SDGs #ForPeopleForPlanet #BetterWithForests #ForNature #RoyalBengalTiger #NationalAnimal @unep @uninindia @unsdgadvocates @unitednations @undpinindia

For her, tiger conservation is “not just an emotional appeal”.

“The economic benefits of tiger reserves are unimaginable. From employment to fuel to fodder to soil conservation to climate regulation to tourism, the tangible and intangible benefits are countless. This effort is being led by a selfless community of wildlife officers and forest rangers who are working tirelessly to save our tigers and reserves. I salute their efforts. Every Indian must salute their efforts,” she added.

Dia was speaking as at a webinar to support tiger conservation efforts by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.

As part of her efforts, she directed a short video in 2016 as the Ambassador for Sanctuary Asia’s Tiger Conservation, for the Kids For Tigers campaign. The video highlighted the message of tiger and environment conservation.

