Canindia News

Dia Mirza tries her hand at Kalaripayattu

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art kalaripayattu.

Dia posted a picture on Instagram that shows her learning the art form from her trainer.

“What I love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning… stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy… learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do,” she wrote along with the image, which she tagged #TuesdayThoughts and #KallariPayattu.

Dia recently celebrated 19 years of her film, “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, co-starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed “Thappad”, which released earlier this year, and will next seen in “Wild Dog”.

