Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has welcomed the approval of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena for the outdoor diagnostic services of the patients at Mohalla clinics in the national capital.

He has said that it was necessary in the interest of the patients that the diagnostic services must continue but the Arvind Kejriwal government, which claims world-class health services, is responsible for the questions raised by the L-G in his acceptance letter.

Sachdeva added that today internal diagnostic services were available in government hospitals and health centres in small towns of the country, in such a situation the Kejriwal government should explain why internal diagnostic test facility is not available in government hospitals and mohalla clinics in Delhi.

The in-house diagnostic services were available in all Central government hospitals in the national capital.

THe Delhi BJP President has said that the Delhi government lauds its Mohalla clinics, but it is surprising that in the last one year the number of patients coming to these clinics has halved, but the annual number of diagnostic tests conducted there has increased one-and-a-half-times, which clearly indicates a possibility of corruption.

He added that the condition of Delhi government hospitals and Mohalla clinics is now worse than the hospitals in remote areas of the country and because of this the people of Delhi were ashamed.

