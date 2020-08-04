Diamond League in Doha rescheduled for September 25

Zurich, Aug 4 (IANS) The 2020 Diamond League has announced a further change to its 2020 calendar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the date for the Doha meet brought forward by around a fortnight.

The fifth meeting of the season, which was scheduled for October 9, will now take place instead on September 25.

The plan is to stage 12 disciplines, a list of athletes who will compete in the Qatar capital is to be announced in due course, the league said in a statement on Monday.

It further said that due to the ongoing global health situation and ever-changing COVID-19 regulations, the 2020 Diamond League calendar remains provisional and subject to further changes.

Following exhibition events in Oslo and Zurich earlier this summer, the competitive season is set to begin in Monaco on August 14th.

The 2020 Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final as is usually the case. Athletes will therefore not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned.

A total of six meetings, including a street event, are currently scheduled to go ahead between August 14 and September 25.

