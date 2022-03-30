If you’re a fan of Bollywood movies, 2022 is an exciting time. Filmmakers seem to making up for the two years lost in the pandemic and as a result it’s raining film announcements and new releases in Bollywood.

Recently, Ali Abbas Zaffar announced that he has wrapped up the shooting for his untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor. He posted this on his Instagram handle and since then fans have been excited to know more about the movie, which is reportedly an action-drama.

According to latest reports, Diana Penty is the female lead of the mystery movie. A source close to the project said, “Diana Penty will be a surprise package in this action drama. She has a crucial role and plays a very strong character in the film’s narrative.”

Diana Penty, Shahid and Ali Abbas Zaffar are yet to confirm this update. No other details about the movie have been revealed. We only know that movie shoot is wrapped up, so it’s likely that the teaser, poster, plot and of course the name of the movie will be revealed close to the theatrical release of the movie.

Meanwhile, Diana recently announced her latest project, ‘Selfiee’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Barucha and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in ‘Adbudh’ which is a psychological thriller in which she is working with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shahid Kapoor, is all set for the release of his movie ‘Jersey’, which is the Hindi remake of a Telugu movie, of the same name. Shahid Kapoor’s last success was ‘Kabir Singh’, which was also a remake of the hit Telugu movie, ‘Arjun Reddy’.