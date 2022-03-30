ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Diana Penty is Shahid Kapoor’s co-star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

If you’re a fan of Bollywood movies, 2022 is an exciting time. Filmmakers seem to making up for the two years lost in the pandemic and as a result it’s raining film announcements and new releases in Bollywood.

Recently, Ali Abbas Zaffar announced that he has wrapped up the shooting for his untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor. He posted this on his Instagram handle and since then fans have been excited to know more about the movie, which is reportedly an action-drama.

According to latest reports, Diana Penty is the female lead of the mystery movie. A source close to the project said, “Diana Penty will be a surprise package in this action drama. She has a crucial role and plays a very strong character in the film’s narrative.”

Diana Penty, Shahid and Ali Abbas Zaffar are yet to confirm this update. No other details about the movie have been revealed. We only know that movie shoot is wrapped up, so it’s likely that the teaser, poster, plot and of course the name of the movie will be revealed close to the theatrical release of the movie.

Meanwhile, Diana recently announced her latest project, ‘Selfiee’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Barucha and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in ‘Adbudh’ which is a psychological thriller in which she is working with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shahid Kapoor, is all set for the release of his movie ‘Jersey’, which is the Hindi remake of a Telugu movie, of the same name. Shahid Kapoor’s last success was ‘Kabir Singh’, which was also a remake of the hit Telugu movie, ‘Arjun Reddy’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Holland on playing Fred Astaire: I’m going to dust off...

    Sunny Deol recalls son Karan’s reaction on dad’s romantic scene with...

    Trivikram suggests crucial changes to make ‘Bheemla Nayak’ crisper

    Smriti Mundhra gets DGA Award for docu-series episode on homelessness