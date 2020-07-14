Diana Penty reveals her love for French fries

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Diana Penty has professed her love for her favourite binge — French fries — and shared that she is “major missing” the snack.

Diana shared a string of pictures on her verified Instagram where she can be seen enjoying French fries..

“2018, 2019, 2020 years have gone by, but my pre show binge remains the same #MajorMissing #FriesDay,” she wrote alongside the images.

Recently, Diana had spoken about her eight-year journey in the Hindi film industry. She says it has been a great learning experience and that each film she has done till now has taught her something new.

Amid the lockdown, Diana has come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend help and support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the romantic drama “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

–IANS

dc/vnc