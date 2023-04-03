ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Section 84’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Diana Penty will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’ directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Diana expressed her excitement about working with Bachchan and collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta.

“Section 84 is very special to me. Not only because it is a riveting story, but also because it is a privilege to work with the legendary, Mr Bachchan. A dream finally realised, to be honest! Ribhu Dasgupta has a very clear vision of what he wants and I am so happy to be collaborating with him on this film. I know this is going to be an experience I will remember, with much to learn from the very best!” Diana said.

Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, ‘Section 84’ stars the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

20230403-125801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan playing a game against Nishant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Urfi...

    Rashmika Mandana opens up about receiving negativity and hatred

    Diljot Garcha ready with his upcoming track ‘Reh Ni Hunda’

    Darshan Raval’s ‘Goriye’ is groovy track with upbeat tempo