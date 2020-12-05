Canindia News

Diandra Soares, Kamya Panjabi to trolls: Get your sasta vakils ready

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares and Kamya Panjabi have shared screen shots of vulgar and abusive comments they have been receiving on social media. They are reportedly taking legal action against the trolls.

“Hey, ab aajao??? Come into my DM’S & ON MY TIMELINE TO THREATEN ME !!!! These are msgs I’ve recieved from some fan clubs. Each and everyone screen shot and REPORTED TO CYBER CRIME !!!!!! check out the results in pic 4 & 5. @shubhamcybercop thank you so so much for your prompt action!!!!” wrote Diandra on Instagram.

“These are just a few, I’ve reported ALL the DM’S and msgs I’ve got on all social media platforms!!!! Each and every single comment or DM. SO get your sasta vakeel’s ready , you will need them to bail you out soon,” Diandra added.

She also posted screen shots of several abusive messages, which apparently kept coming even after her decision to file complaint.

Kamya agreed with Diandra. “Bang on! I m doing the same now! Reporting all the abusive DMs n comments to @cyber @MahaCyber1 @CybercrimeCID @StaySafeOnline Heres the one to start with..!!! Get ready you trolls!” she tweeted.

Kamya was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 while Diandra was a housemate on the reality show in season eight.

–IANS

vnc/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

‘Bhoot Police’ wraps up first shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh

CanIndia New Wire Service

SGPC notice to Kangana Ranaut over remark on elderly lady

CanIndia New Wire Service

Vevek Upadyay’s new short film explores migrants’ plight during lockdown

CanIndia New Wire Service

Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia on their new series, Pati Patni Aur Panga

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hiten Tejwani starrer ‘Nobel Peace’ set for OTT release

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sania Mirza: Pandemic taught me to appreciate small things

CanIndia New Wire Service

Screenwriters unite to form a society to demand royalty

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘A wrinkle In Time’ director Ava DuVernay to create superhero series

CanIndia New Wire Service

Diana Penty is sure of what she won’t wear at her wedding

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested