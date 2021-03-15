Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee says he is glad his directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is releasing at this point of time, because the surroundings shown in the film are places that were not accessible to people all of last year.

“I am happy that in the middle of Covid, I am releasing one of my films that captures the outside so much. It’s all about the outdoors, the roads of Delhi, the hills of Uttarakhand, the buses, the train stations, so you are really outside and you are with people, the texture, the locations, the mountains, the hills, the bus stations, the Gurgaon highways,” says Dibakar.

He adds that these are areas where it is not possible to shoot right now as well.

“I am so happy that the film is releasing now because when we see this, it’s like somewhere we can’t shoot right now. It’s like glimpses of what was pre-Covid. It is such an amazing glimpse and such a nice sort of historical moment. It’s a very, very pre-Covid film,” he says.

The suspense thriller stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, and will hit screens on March 19.

–IANS

anj/vnc