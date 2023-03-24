INDIA

Dibrugarh: G20 event witnesses participation of 56 foreign delegates

NewsWire
0
0

The G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference was held in Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Friday.

Delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries, and international organisations, as well as the scientific community, gathered to discuss and explore ways to build a sustainable and circular bio-economy.

A total of 103 participants, with 56 foreign delegates from 26 countries were present at the conference, a statement noted.

S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary in the Department of Science and Technology, emphasised that the G20 RIIG conclave is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future by educating the public on the importance of zero waste management, and “the goal of this gathering was to frame the conversation beautifully and inspire people to take action towards reducing waste and preserving our planet”.

“The interactive event aimed to facilitate active engagement among all key stakeholders, including people, policies, and places. This was done to promote an inclusive policy-making approach that provides a conceptual framework to mainstream circular bio-economy models across different sectors,” he said.

By promoting collaborations and partnerships among G20 members and stakeholders, the conference aims to strengthen global efforts towards a more sustainable and circular bio-economy, Chandrasekhar added.

He further mentioned that the conference aimed to bring together key factors responsible for planning, setting up new programs and managing the existing programs related to agriculture, de-carbonisation of industry, bio-energy, and bio-resource management.

Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology stated that the aim of the conference was to bring together key actors responsible for planning, setting up new programmes, and managing existing programs related to agriculture, de-carbonisation of industry, bio-energy, and bio-resource management.

The conference was divided into four sessions, which included Agriculture: Challenges and Opportunities, Industry towards Decarbonisation, Bio-Energy, and Bio-resource Management.

20230324-213202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Art Fair returns to physical format for 2022 edition

    Congress’ poll performance unfortunate, disappointing: Sonia

    Channi to be Congress’ CM face in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

    2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges of funding violence against Tahir...