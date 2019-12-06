Dibrugarh police seek reinforcements to handle protests

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The agitators protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 are primarily targeting government offices and facilities such as railway stations but the situation is under control, Dibrugarh SP Gautam Borah told IANS on Thursday.

Despite curfew was imposed since Wednesday, anti-CAB protestors in Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal’s hometown Dibrugarh, continued violent protests.

Anticipating the situation to further deteriorate, Borah said that the police forces are stretched thin because protestors are simultaneously striking at different locations.

“People are coming out in large numbers. We require more forces as 4,000 to 5,000 people are gathering at some places. I have spoken to my higher ups for reinforcements because these incidents are taking place at the same time in different places,” said Borah.

In the wake of the CAB getting the Parliament’s nod on Wednesday, protests had flared up in Assam. Agitators pelted stones at the Chief Minister’s home on Wednesday.

