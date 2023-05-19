ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s ‘long-time dream’ to work with Anubhav Sinha comes true

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for ‘Black Friday’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Rocket Boys 2’ and several other films, realised his “long-time dream” of working with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

The actor is all set to star in two big projects, one being Sonu Sood’s ‘Fateh’ and the other being ‘Anubhav Sinha’s’ untitled film.

On having two major releases in the near future, Dibyendu added: “I am grateful to the Almighty for letting me explore my craft via different roles. It is an absolute delight working with Sonu Sood and Jacqueline in ‘Fateh,’ I can’t divulge much details about the character but it’s an intriguing one.”

Talking about Anubhav Sinha’s next, Dibyendu excitedly shared: “It is a long-time dream come true to work with Anubhav Sinha. He is an immensely talented director. The wait will really be worth it! We are working on a striking story and hope the audiences will like it.”

