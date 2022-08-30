INDIA

Did a youth commit suicide in Gujarat because he was forced to eat beef by wife?

Two months ago a Hindu youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Surat. Now a suicide note has surfaced, which states that he was threatened by his wife and brother-in-law that he would be killed and he was forced to eat beef. The Surat police are investigating charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police J T Sonara told the media, “Sonam Singh, wife of the deceased Rohit Singh was picked up from Uttar Pradesh and brought to Surat. The deceased’s mother Veenadevi Singh has alleged that Sonam’s real name is Sonam Ali and she is a Muslim.”

Veenadevi in her complaint has stated, “My son Rohit Singh was working in a processing unit, where he came in contact with Sonam Zakir Ali. Both fell in love and Rohit decided to marry her but the family was against accepting Sonam, a Muslim bride, so he was asked to live separately. He started living with her at her home in Pandesara. This is Sonam’s second marriage.”

She stated, “My brother-in-law Rajesh Singh informed me that before committing suicide Rohit Singh uploaded his suicide note on his Facebook page, which says that Sonam and her brother threatened to kill him and forced him to eat beef, because of which he is committing suicide.”

On June 27, Rohit hanged himself. After postmortem, the body was handed over to Sonam, who had signed as Sonam Singh on the postmortem papers. Now the police will have to also investigate whether she is a Hindu or a Muslim, said H Z Patel, Investigating Officer.

