Shraddha Kapoor was rumoured to be in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for four years now.

The couple have never officially stated that they were dating but they never denied it either. In fact, in the last year there were several rumours of an impending wedding as well. While nether Shraddha nor Rohan reacted to these, Shraddha Kapoor’s father, actor Shakti Kapoor did respond.

When he was asked by BT about Shraddha and Rohan, he said, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own.”

He further added, “If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

He had also said that he was very fond of Rohan and he would be on board if Shraddha and Rohan decided to marry.

However, it looks there has been some trouble in paradise as the couple seems to have called it quits. According to a source, Shraddha and Rohan have been on again-off again since January this year and evidently it is Shraddha who has decided to end the relationship.

Details of why the couple broke up are unknown. Amidst all these rumours Shraddha shared a bare-faced selfie where she looked simply beautiful on her Instagram today and captioned it “Aur Sunao?” (Tell me more) with a purple heart emoji. Her post received a lot of love from her fans and family members.

On the work front, Shraddha is busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor.