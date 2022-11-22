INDIA

Did Ahmedabad Deputy Collector commit suicide, or was it murder?

NewsWire
0
0

Ahmedabad Deputy Collector, Sanand and returning officer’s Rajendra K. Patel’s body was found from the complex of his residence at Nirmit Flora in Sanand town, and though it seemed he had committed suicide case, but his family members and relatives suspect that it was a murder.

His brother Dharmesh Patel told media persons: “My brother was a man of principle and he lived life of honesty, he was mentally strong, and family members have never seen him depressed, so question does not arise of him committing suicide, it seems to be murder for some reasons, which should be investigated as a murder and not merely as accidental death, as it happens in suicide case.”

The Congress’ Gujarat unit, while paying tribute to Patel, has demanded impartial investigation of his death. It also said that it is not surprising or shocking that an election officer has met with an unfortunate accidental death.

Sanand police have started the investigation into officer’s death as suicide, but if any evidence is found leading to abetment to suicide or murder, police will explore and investigate all those angles, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, Bhaskar Vyas, said.

20221122-205004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lahore bizman started transferring properties abroad soon after his daughter married...

    (SPECIAL BLOCK) If US slips into recession, expect major market correction:...

    ‘Asthi Visarjan’ through speed post now

    J&K sees 128 new Covid cases, 83 recoveries, 1 death