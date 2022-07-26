Towards the end of June, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share the happy news that she and her newlywed husband of just two months and counting are expecting a baby soon.

Her news took social media by storm because the couple created a viral sensation just a couple of months earlier in April when they decided to get married in Ranbir’s home in a super private, really small and intimate wedding ceremony.

Recently, Alia Bhatt returned from UK where she was on location to complete her portion of the shoot for her maiden Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’ which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Though it is great that despite pregnancy Alia completed her shoot for her Hollywood debut movie, back at home in Bollywood, it is likely that some of her projects might be paused or delayed due to her condition.

A week or so earlier, Karan Johar had confirmed that his directorial featuring Alia and Ranveer might not make its release deadline of February 10, 2023 as the movie still has a song and some other scenes left to shoot.

Alia Bhatt, today confirmed the same with a video on her Instagram where she is seen celebrating the wrap of her shoot in the movie.

Even though she has evidently finished her leg of shooting, there is evidently one song yet to be shot and from her post, it seems like the actress has decided that she is not coming back on the set for the rest of the year.

She shared the video on her Instagram story where in the background, Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing and she captioned it, “Going to miss the team so so so so much…. talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitsssssss!!!!!! Until next yearrrrrr.” At the moment, Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her Netflix movie, ‘Darlings’ which also stars Shefali Shah as well as Vijay Varma. Alia is also on board as producer for ‘Darlings’. Soon after she is also expected to join her husband Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukherji for the promotions of their magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’, which is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.