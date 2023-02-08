INDIA

Did Centre give directions to raid SDPI offices? K’taka HC to govt

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday sought clarifications on whether the Central government was giving directions to carry out raids at the offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The court also directed the government to submit documents in this regard.

The single bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna, gave the directions on a petition by SDPI district general secretary Anwar Sadat seeking directions to the administration of Dakshina Kannada district to end the seizure of properties of the SDPI.

The counsel for the petitioner explained that without issuing prior notice, 17 offices of the SDPI in Dakshina Kannada district have been sealed. The counsel stated that the SDPI has to make preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

As the offices are locked, they are not able to conduct any political programmes. He pleaded with the bench to issue directions to unseal the offices.

The counsel representing the government objected to the demand of the SDPI. “The Popular Front of India (PFI) has been banned by the Central government. Material related to the PFI has been found in SDPI offices. The action has been taken as per the directions of the Central government. However, the petitioner has not made the Central government as the opposite party,” he added.

The bench posed questions to the government about the directions of the Centre and directed it to submit the documents in this regard. The hearing of the case was adjourned to February 16.

