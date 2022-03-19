ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Did Chiranjeevi give the nod for another remake?

By NewsWire
Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has a great line-up of movies, is currently busy with ‘Godfather’, which is the Telugu remake of Malayalam political thriller ‘Lucifer’.

Now that reports have come out about Chiranjeevi’s another remake, anticipation is rife.

The latest news is that Chiranjeevi is setting up another Malayalam remake and related works might be commencing soon.

Apparently, Chiranjeevi is set to work on the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Bro Daddy’ starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

‘Bro Daddy’ is a comedy entertainer which is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Well, the movie received good responses from the audience, but will the remake version receive the same kind of reception, is still not known.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi, as he awaits the release of his movie ‘Acharya’, has a couple of movies in making.

‘Bholaa Shankar’, ‘Godfather’, and a couple of other big projects are being made, while the actor is also looking for more opportunities to entertain the audience.

