‘Badhaai Do’ director’s upcoming project, a remake of ‘The Intern’, the Hollywood film which starred Robert De-Niro and Anne Hathaway has been delayed for a long time.

Originally the movie was to be remade with Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor essaying the lead roles. As per the original, Deepika was to play the start-up entrepreneur of an online fashion merchandise organisation who hires a retired man as her intern.

After the demise of Rishi Kapoor, the project was rightfully given to Amitabh Bachchan, who everyone was sure would do a stand up job. Also, audiences were excited to watch Deepika and Big B reunite after ‘Piku’.

But, now as per the latest buzz, it has been revealed that the cast of the movie will once again be shuffled and it is possible that Deepika Padukone may not be a part of the movie at all. The movie, which will be titled, ‘Intern’ in Hindi also, now only has Amitabh Bachchan as the confirmed member of the main cast.

The makers are reportedly looking for a replacement for Deepika Padukone. Could it be that they would rope in actress Parineeti Chopra? Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra was initially roped in for ‘Piku’ but she pulled out, resulting in Deepika taking up the role and making history. Could the reverse happen now?

Official confirmation from Deepika Padukone or her team regarding her pulling out of the movie is still awaited.