Just a while ago in June 2022, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, helmed by directors Pushkar & Gayatri wrapped up shooting.

The movie is the official Hindi remake of a blockbuster Tamil movie of the same name starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, there was a furore in social media because it was assumed that Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in UP (Uttar Pradesh) due to which the makers had to splurge on added budget and shoot those sequences in UAE, in Abu Dhabi, where they had to recreate the sets to make it look authentic.

When this news broke out, many users trolled Hrithik Roshan for it. However, the makers of the movie have now issued clarifications on this issue. As per their statement released, it said:

“We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shoot locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated a crew of such scale, also allowing the building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist this set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful.”

Further the statement also said, “Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from the creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative.”

This clarification came to put to rest the trolling that came Hrithik Roshan’s way when it was believed that it was his refusal to shoot in UP that caused the budget of the movie to shoot up.

