Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach

NewsWire
Harshina, a Kerala homemaker in her thirties hailing from Kozhikode, is up in arms after hearing about a medical report which probed about how an 11 cm long scissor was removed from her stomach last year.

The report says that there was no evidence to prove that the scissor got deposited from the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, where she delivered her third baby in 2017, after undergoing a caesarean operation.

This was the second report conducted by a team of experts which concluded that the scissor never belonged to that of the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

She was very upset as a previous report also had the same findings.

An angry Harshina said she has lost faith in the health system of the state and also the State Health Minister Veena George.

“What does this report mean, does it mean I swallowed it. I am going to continue my protest and will, till I get justice,” said Harshina.

Her trouble according to her own admission began when she came for her third delivery at the popular Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017.

Last year in October after the scissor was removed following a surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, she said that it was on November 30, 2017 that she underwent the caesarean operation.

After which she used to have recurring pain in her stomach and despite numerous consultations and checkups her pain failed to subside.

And, after numerous hospital visits when a CT scan was conducted, she was told that a metal object – a scissor – was in my stomach.

Harshina has now decide to fight for justice as she feels the two reports giving a clean chit to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital are not fair.

