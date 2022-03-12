‘DID L’il Masters 5’: Remo dreams of having a daughter

Bollywood’s popular choreographer and ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ judge Remo D’Souza was so awed by the performance of one of the contestants, Adhyashree, that he revealed his wish towards having a daughter just like her.

Adhyashree is a 5-year-old young girl who shares a unique bond with her father and his occupation as a farmer.

Talking about the same, Remo mentioned: “It has always been my dream to have a daughter in life, and today as I see you perform, how I wish her to be someone like you. I wish I could just take you home with me. I cannot believe a 5-year-old can dance like this; I am so surprised to see you.”

Another contestant who impressed Remo was Roshan Kumar, whose mother sells bangles in the train and his father doesn’t support them. Remo decided to help him and took responsibility by saying: ‘You are under my wings now.”

The dance reality show judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre,TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’Souza, will be showing contestants between the age group of 3 to 13 years competing with each other.

‘DID Li’l Masters Season 5’ is airing on Zee TV.

