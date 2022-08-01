Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was on Monday reportedly seen hiding her Louis Vuitton bag during a discussion on prise rise and inflation in the Lok Sabha.

When Trinamool’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise, Moitra, sitting beside her, was caught on camera moving her bag from the seat next to her to near her feet under the table. Reports suggest that it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

The video of Moitra hiding her bag went viral on social media with many netizens asking as to how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise carry such an expensive handbag.

From the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition parties have been targeting the government over price rise, inflation and other issues.

After continuous disruptions, the government agreed to discuss the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

20220801-231202