Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian was all set to go onboard Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Company’s space flight.

However, on March 18, Blue Origin’s twitter handle announced that their original flight scheduled for March 23 was postponed to March 29. They further added that Pete Davidson will no longer be part of the 6-member crew and that Blue Origin would announce the sixth member shortly.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for a few months now. The two reportedly hit it off ever since Kim did an SNL skit with Davidson. They were seen out on dates and hanging out a lot after that.

Even so, everyone was surprised when they officially announced that they were dating each other. No one was more shocked than Ye (Kanye West) though, because soon after Kim went public about her new relationship, Ye took to his Instagram to rant relentlessly against Pete Davidson and estranged wife Kim.

His posts have been labelled harassing, so much so that Instagram even suspended Ye’s account for 24 hours because of a post he uploaded where he used racial slurs against ‘Daily Show’ host, Trevor Noah, who came out in open support of Kim Kardashian in the ongoing feud.

Ye and Pete were also engaged in a war of words over chat messages which leaked to the media causing quite the controversy

Given all this, speculations are rife that all these factors could have contributed to Pete’s ouster from the Blue Origin’s NS-20 space flight crew.

In the last few days there has been a non-stop barrage of headlines about the ongoing drama between Kim Kardashian, Ye and Pete Davidson. In the midst of this, Kim revealed that Davidson has ‘many cute tattoos’ on him dedicated to her.

Reportedly, so far, Pete Davidson has been handling all the drama surrounding his girlfriend and her ex-husband well. Remains to be seen, how he feels about missing out on the chance to go to space, especially if it is indeed because of all the negative publicity he has been enduring because of Ye.