Hrithik Roshan and musician, actress Saba Azad have been rumoured to be dating for the past few months. Neither has officially confirmed anything, nor are they trying to be discreet about spending time with each other.

The reports of the duo dating sprung up after they were photographed having dinner together. Saba was also seen in pictures clicked with Hrithik Roshan’s family.

There has also been banter and posts on social media between Hrithik and Saba, Saba and Hrithik’s mom and sister and even a wonderfully warm note of appreciation from Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan for Saba Azad.

She was also reportedly Hrithik’s plus one at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding in February.

It’s pretty much inked in that the duo are together but for anyone still wondering if Saba and Hrithik are a couple, the recent post and comments from Hrithik and Saba on her Instagram handle will serve as definite proof.

The singer had recently shared a video of a concert that she was a part of with her ex-boyfriend and musical partner Imaad Shah. In that she shared a glimpse of the concert venue they were performing at and invited all her fans to attend. She wrote, “Sunburnt and ready,” and added, “We here at @nh7dotin soundcheckin for this evening (Madboy Mink) go on at 6 pm. Come dance with us Pune.”

Hrithik shared the same video on his Instagram stories and gave his girl a virtual shoutout. He said, “Kill it you insanely amazing woman,” and also said “Wish I was there for this one.”

As if this much PDA wasn’t enough, Saba re-shared the story on her Instagram and replied to Hrithik saying, “Wish you was here too my cute” with a smiling emoji.

This is very likely Saba and Hrithik’s way of confirming their relationship without actually releasing a statement confirming they are together. Seems to be the trend too nowadays. Making it Instagram official is good enough.

Of course, it’s always better when celebrity couples officially come out and say they are dating as it then allows media houses to ask them details everyone is curious about – how they met? Who asked whom out? How long has it been and as always, the big one – Do they plan to get married?

Things seem to be sailing smooth in the Saba-Hrithik paradise. As was reported earlier, Saba seems to have the seal of approval from Hrithik’s family as well as his ex-wife. As per sources, Hrithik’s sons, Rehaan and Hridhaan too have gotten to know Saba pretty well. Looks like tinsel town’s newest celebrity couple have officially confirmed their relationship.