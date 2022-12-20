ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Diddy spotted kissing Instagram model during Malibu date

NewsWire
0
0

American rapper Sean ‘Diddy Combs is spending time with Instagram model Jade Ramey. Recently, Diddy and Ramey were seen snuggling up and kissing during a dinner outing at Nobu in Malibu.

Earlier this month, Diddy had announced the arrival of a new addition to his family on Twitter, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Diddy, who did not share the identity of the baby’s mother.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The Shade Room was first to share the photos. Diddy is father to six other children, including Quincy, 31, Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance, 16, and 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Last month, the Grammy Award winner spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his daughters, helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami’s homeless community.

According to ‘People’, they were also joined by rapper Yung Miami, who said that she and Diddy are “having the time of our lives” in their open relationship.

“This Thanksgiving, it’s important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they’re not alone or forgotten,” Diddy said in part in a statement at the time.

20221220-215003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ trailer

    Eva Mendes finds Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ role ‘cute, charming’

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Are ‘very civil’ following public feud

    IANS Review: ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’: A competently mounted horror...