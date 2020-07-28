Didi extends partial lockdown in Bengal till Aug 31

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the bi-weekly partial lockdown till August 31 across the state in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus that is touching 67,000-mark in West Bengal. She said there would be no lockdown in the state on August 1st on the occasion of Bakrid.

“We have decided to extend the partial lockdown in the state till August 31. Earlier, it was in force till July 31. Corona is now at its peak in Bengal. If the situation improves we will take the next call accordingly,” she said, adding that there will be lockdown in containment zones only on August 1 and complete lockdown on Sunday.

Banerjee said that there would also be no lockdown on August 3 because of Raksha Bandhan.

Next bi-weekly lockdown will be enforced on August 8-9 (Saturday and Sunday). Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.

Banerjee said that all the government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport would remain closed during the lockdown. The next lockdown is scheduled on July 29 (Wednesday).

Only the essential services will be functional. Petrol pumps are allowed to open. The functioning of courts, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, intra-state and inter-state goods movements and home delivery of cooked food will be permitted during the extended partial lockdown.

“We have tentative plans to open schools on alternate days from September 5 but that can only be possible if the situation improves,” Banerjee said.

