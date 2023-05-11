INDIA

‘Didn’t discuss politics’, says Odisha CM after meeting PM Modi

NewsWire
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with sources saying that the meeting centred around certain demands related to the state.

The meeting took place just days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met Patnaik in Bhubaneswar amid speculations of an Opposition front being cobbled up in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Patnaik, however, ruled out any political intonation to the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Patnaik said: “I have not discussed anything with the Prime Minister in this connection (politics). As far as I am concerned, there is no possibility of BJD joining a third front as of now.

“Going alone in the assembly and Parliamentary elections has always been our principle,” he added.

Giving some details about the meeting, Patnaik said: “I have just met the Prime Minister. The topic of discussion was mainly about Odisha’s demands, which include an international airport — the Shree Jagannath International Airport, which we want to set up in Puri.”

