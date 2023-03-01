SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Diego Simeone breaks long-standing LaLiga record for coaching most matches with single club

NewsWire
0
0

Diego Simeone has broken yet another record, over a decade on from taking charge in the Atletico de Madrid dugout.

According to information received here, following the 1-1 Madrid Derby draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, El Cholo has now coached Atleti in 425 LaLiga Santander matches- an all-time record in the competition’s history for matches coached for a single club – taking him past the previous record-holder Miguel Munoz’s tally of 424.

Since returning to the club, he so famously represented during his playing days as coach in December 2011, he has led Los Rojiblancos to two LaLiga Santander titles (2014, 2021), as well as a Copa del Rey (2013), two UEFA Europa Leagues (2012, 2018) and two UEFA Super Cups (2012, 2018).

Simeone takes over the record from Miguel Munoz, the man who coached Real Madrid between 1960 and 1974 to nine LaLiga Santander titles and two European Cups (1960, 1966) and who held the record for 49 years and sits top of a top 3 also featuring former Atleti legend Luis Aragones.

20230301-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Under-17 World Cup will improve standard of women’s football in India:...

    James Rodriguez unsure about Colombia future

    Football’s return important for ‘all Ukrainian people’, says Zinchenko

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa share points with Kerala Blaster