Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India

Diesel, a portfolio brand of Fossil Group, on Monday launched its new smartwatch powered with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and the latest version of Wear OS by Google in the country.

The ‘Griffed Gen 6’ smartwatch is priced at Rs 25,995 and is available at Dieselindia.com and in select Diesel stores, the company said in a statement.

The new smartwatch comes with a new ‘Companion’ application which offers a better experience for browsing and customising watch faces, and viewing users’ health and wellness data.

The Gen 6 watch takes 30 minutes for charging to reach 80 per cent.

It is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform that provides better performance, battery life and connectivity.

Wearers can also use the Amazon Alexa Wear OS application to set-up Alexa, “enabling a variety of requests, such as asking for directions, view and edit your shopping lists, provide a weather update and much more.”

Alexa will either speak the response or show it on the display.

Users can even get their estimated blood oxygen measurements, heart rate and sleep insights.

The new smartwatch also allows users to make and receive calls right on the watch when Bluetooth is paired with their phone.

“It comes with multiple bezel colourway options like silver/black, gunmetal/black and silver and bracelet in stainless steel, Diesel branded nylon and silicone, and leather,” the company said.

