Diesel prices fall for 6th day, petrol trims marginally

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Diesel prices continued to decline for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as the product prices fell globally while crude prices remained steady.

Along with diesel, oil marketing companies also gave marginal relief to petrol consumers by reducing its pump prices after keeping the prices unchanged for previous three days.

In the national capital diesel prices fell by 15 paisa per litre to Rs 71.28 a litre down from Rs 71.43 per litre on Monday. Similarly, petrol prices also fell marginally by 8 paisa per litre to Rs 81.06 per litre.

In the other metros of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel prices fell between 13-15 paisa per litre while petrol prices came down by 7-8 paisa per litre.

With the price cut on Tuesday, diesel has now become cheaper by Rs 2.28 per litre in Delhi this month. Petrol price fall has been relatively slower at Rs 1.04 per litre in September.

The price fall is on the back of expectation of slowing demand for oil globally as a second wave of coronavirus spike threatened further derailment of economic activity. Though crude prices revived slightly on Tuesday after falling continuously for last few days, it is expected to remain soft on demand expectations.

For domestic auto fuel consumers, the price fall has been a bonanza amid the current tough economic conditions.

