Difference between India, Pakistan is clear: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the whole world can today see the stark differences between India and Pakistan.

While India is giving free ration to 80 crore people, the people of Pakistan are yearning for two square meals, he added.

“Pakistan was formed a day before India became independent, but today the whole world is seeing the difference between India and Pakistan,” he said at a public meeting organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Park in Gorakhpur late on Tuesday.

“Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Today’s India gives free ration to 800 million people, whereas in Pakistan there is a scuffle over a kilo of flour. There is happiness and prosperity in India, whereas the people of Pakistan are yearning for two square meals,” he added.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 727 development projects worth more than Rs 2,604 crore in Gorakhpur to mark nine years of the Modi government.

“The first condition of Ram Rajya is service. We all should have the same feeling irrespective of religion, religion, sect, language, area. Our work should be dedicated to ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he said.

20230621-045403

