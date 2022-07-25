Former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh on Monday claimed that there is a difference between him and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the basis of birth place.

Singh claimed that his birth place is in Nalanda district while the birthplace of Nitish Kumar is Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district.

“The native village of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in Nalanda but his birth place is Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district while my birth place is in my native place in Nalanda district. Hence, there is a difference between me and CM Nitish Kumar,” he said in Jehanabad, where he had come for a personal event.

Singh was sidelined from his Janata Dal-United ever since he put its interests aside and became the Steel Minister in the Narendra Modi government. This was the reason why it did not renominate him to the Rajya Sabha even as his present tenure was to end on July 7. Eventually, he had to resign as minister.

Singh is also getting sidelined in JD-U with his supporters removed from key party posts, and party’s top leaders are maintaining distance from him.

