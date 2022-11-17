Differences between the Congress in Tamil Nadu have come out in the open after the supporters of Nanguneri MLA Ruby R . Manoharan assaulted party workers and leaders at its Committee headquarters, Satyamoorthi Bhavan.

Supporters of the MLA on Tuesday assaulted senior leaders and shouted slogans against the party’s state unit president, K.S. Alagiri who was in the office at the time of the assault.

A resolution was passed in the TNCC with district presidents of the party attending the meeting called at the party headquarters on Wednesday demanding action against the MLA. This led to a crisis in Nanguneri where the MLA has a good ground support.

The MLA and his supporters wanted all the party posts in the Nanguneri assembly constituency be awarded to his supporters which did not find traction with the party Tirunelveli District President, KPL Jayakumar.

With 62 district presidents of the Congress party in the state signing the resolution against the Nanguneri MLA, action is likely to be taken against him.

However, the Congress party has not taken strong action against the MLA as the party knows that he enjoys good grassroots support, and antagonising the legislator can backfire on the party.

The party leaders have clearly stated that if action is not taken against the MLA, it would send negative signals and lead to the party hierarchy being subverted by elected representatives.

A state office bearer of the party told IANS, “Strong action must be taken against the MLA, else it would lead to elected representatives of the party calling the shots which is not good as far as an organisation is concerned. It has to be a balance between the elected representatives and party office bearers. If any leader tries to be above the party hierarchy, then strong action must be taken against him.”

With the MLA raising the banner of revolt and the party district president’s meeting passing a resolution to take action against Ruby Manoharan, it has to be seen how the MLA reciprocates to any action taken against him.

