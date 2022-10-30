ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Different spaces inspire different ideas, says hit singer Sid Sriram

NewsWire
0
0

Popular singer Sid Sriram said that he is fascinated by the fact that different spaces inspire different ideas.

The immensely popular singer took to Instagram to post a video clip of him playing the piano and singing a song, which he had written while in college.

He also wrote: “It’s pretty fascinating how different spaces inspire different kinds of ideas. What lives beyond nostalgia?”

“I especially love playing this piano whenever I come back to the bay. It’s been in this house since I was like nine or 10 I think.”

“I started messing around with a melody today and as I continued I fell into a hook I wrote (in) my first year at Berklee in 2008/09.”

“The song was called ‘California Air’ and I wrote it when I was hella homesick. As I stumbled into that hook today, it felt really warm. (My laughing in the middle is when I say this ad lib lyric ‘Northern California to be exact’ that I’m surprised I remembered). Hope you all are having a good weekend. All love.”

20221030-124604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 years on: Amaal Mallik pledges to outperform himself and foster...

    Nia Sharma looks stunning in all-white ensemble

    New schedule of Chiranjeevi’s film with Ravi Teja begins

    Abhishek Bachchan: Mainstream cinema is not going anywhere