Different states have prepublished different draft rules of the four Labour Codes for public consultation, the Economic Survey 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said.

As per the Survey, as of December 13, 2022, 31 states have prepublished the draft rules under the Code on Wages, 28 states under Industrial Relations Code, 28 states under Code on Social Security, and 26 states under Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Code.

In 2019 and 2020, 29 Central Labour Laws were amalgamated, rationalised, and simplified into four Labour Codes, viz., the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The new laws are in tune with the changing labour market trends and, at the same time, accommodate the minimum wage requirement and welfare needs of the unorganised sector workers, including the self-employed and migrant workers, within the legislation framework, the Survey notes.

The Labour Codes have been aligned with the present economic scenario and technological advancements along with reduction in multiplicity of definitions and authorities.

They also ease the compliance mechanism aiming to promote ease of doing business/setting up of enterprises and catalyse creation of employment opportunities while ensuring safety, health and social security of every worker.

Use of technology, such as web-based inspection, has been introduced in order to ensure transparency and accountability in enforcement. Decriminalisation of minor offences has also been provided in the Labour Codes.

The Rules made under the Codes have been entrusted to Central government, state governments and at appropriate level. There is a requirement for pre-publication of Rules in their official Gazettes for public consultation, the Survey said.

20230131-155803