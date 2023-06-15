INDIALIFESTYLE

Differently-abled boy in K’taka chokes to death after food gets stuck

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a differently-abled boy in Karnataka’s Koppal choked to death after food got stuck in his throat.

The deceased boy has been identified as 14-year-old Anjaneya.

His parents came to know of the incident two hours after the boy had passed.

According to the police, the boy’s mother, like everyday, served him food and went out out to work at a farm.

While eating, the food got stuck in his throat and the boy, not realising that he had to drink water, died of suffocation.

The Kanakagiri police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.

20230615-102402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lucknow reports 47 dengue cases in a day

    Shinde-Fadnavis hail SC verdict as ‘triumph of truth’, say they are...

    Agra: Woman ends life after police ‘inaction’ on molestation complaint

    Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife files domestic violence case against...