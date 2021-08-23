A differently-abled teenage girl was allegedly raped in Bihar’s Samastipur district, a police officer said on Monday.

The victim was alone in her house when a youth from the same locality brutally raped her. She was found in an unconscious state.

“When I returned home, I found my daughter, who is deaf and dumb, lying in a pool of blood. We then admitted her to a nearby private hospital for treatment. She narrated her ordeal after gaining consciousness,” said the victim’s mother.

“After preliminary medical examination, the doctors informed us about the sexual assault. Accordingly, I went to the women’s police station in Samastipur and submitted a written complaint against the accused,” she said.

Pushpalata, the SHO of the women’s police station, said, “We have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act against the youth, who was identified on the basis of the victim’s mother’s statement. The accused is absconding. The medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape.”

