INDIA

Difficult to engage with neighbour which practices cross-border terrorism against us: Jaishankar

NewsWire
0
0

Without naming Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that it is difficult to engage with a neighbour which practices cross-border terrorism against India.

At the same time though, Jaishankar, who is currently in Panama as part of his four-nation tour of North and South America, expressed hope that one day a stage will arrive when Pakistan will deliver on its commitment of not sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

During a joint press briefing with his counterpart from Panama, the Minister said: “It is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. We’ve always said that they have to deliver on the commitment to not sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism.

“We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage.”

As part of the visit, Jaishankar first visited Guyana, which was followed by Panama.

He is also scheduled to make stops in Colombia (April 25-27) and the Dominican Republic (April 27-29).

20230425-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need to crack down on tout syndicates in Goa targeting tourists:...

    Shooting: Shahu, Shiva make the cut for the upcoming Baku World...

    Actor Rakesh Bedi says he is inspired by Charlie Chaplin

    2 die after falling in sewage pit in Delhi