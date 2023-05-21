ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes

NewsWire
0
0

Indian-American content creator Shivani Bafna recently made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious Film Festival.

She chose a statement gown as her outfit for the event. Designed by Vaishali S, the stunning red creation combined elegance, grace, and a touch of boldness.

Her dress exhibited classic sophistication while also reflecting a modern twist. Shivani styled herself with the help and input of her friends, family, and colleagues.

One of the unique elements of Shivani’s ensemble was a DIY-ed clutch featuring a QR code. When scanned, the code took audiences to a letter she wrote. In the letter, she shared her feelings about being on the red carpet and hopes that her message resonates with the audience, going beyond surface-level fashion.

20230521-172202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Jawani Jaaneman Haseen Dilruba’: The sparkling career – and sad life...

    Siju Wilson-starrer ‘Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan’ release postponed

    Laxmi Raai goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film...

    ‘Lock Upp’: Poonam Pandey calls Nisha Rawal ‘bloody housewife’ on the...