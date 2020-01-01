Digital Doors Open offers more than 20 places to explore in Brampton

Brampton is full of heritage, history and culture. The first-ever Digital Doors Open offers residents and visitors the opportunity to discover the story behind every door online at Brampton.ca/doorsopen until October 31.

More than 20 places in Brampton are available to explore online through tours, videos, images, facts and more. New this year, join a virtual heritage tour of downtown Brampton and a talk with artist Ron Baird, who has public art installations in Mount Pleasant Village, throughout Brampton and beyond.

“I’m proud to be a part of Digital Doors Open,” said Baird. “I created four one-of-a-kind sculptures for Brampton’s Mount Pleasant Village: the Ghost Train and Time, Tracks and Trestle Bridge. They are a tribute to the Canadian Pacific Railway, which had a station in the village that has now been converted into Mount Pleasant Community Centre. I encourage you to discover these and many more stories online as part of Doors Open!”

Three of many fascinating locations to explore at Brampton.ca/doorsopen

Historic Bovaird House

Built in 1852, Historic Bovaird House is an exceptional example of a mid-19th-century Ontario farmhouse, built in the Georgian style. Volunteers have endeavoured to restore the house to its original appearance. Authentic artifacts and period craftsmanship demonstrate the history of this house, which contains five fireplaces, original plank flooring and hand-blown windowpanes imported from England. Take a private, guided tour and experience the rich history of Bovaird House, the Log House and grounds with long time volunteers Michael Avis and Gail Armstrong. Step back in time, from the early 1800’s to present day. Meet the families who owned this property, hear their stories and experience their lives exactly as they would have been lived more than 200 years ago in this frozen in time museum.

Great Lakes Mosque

Great Lakes Mosque was built in 2002. This space reflects Brampton’s growing Muslim-Canadian community, providing Muslims with a place of worship, prayer, reflection, learning, counselling and charitable care. It is also a place where people from all faiths (or no faith) can learn about Islam in an open and peaceful forum. The congregation is proud to be part of the inclusive and multicultural city of Brampton. As part of Digital Doors Open, Zahir Bacchus of Jamiat Ul Ansar speaks about this beautiful, all-inclusive and important place of worship and messages and activities offered there.

Mount Pleasant Village

Mount Pleasant Village may be a newer community, having been built in 2010, but it is full of culture and historical significance. The Mount Pleasant Community Centre is in a restored historical Canadian Pacific Railway station that has been converted into a cultural facility in the Mount Pleasant Village Square. Shared with the Peel District School Board and the local library, this landmark building is now an integral part of the community, connecting the past with the future. Located in Mount Pleasant Village Square are one-of-a-kind sculptures created for the City of Brampton by internationally renowned artist Ron Baird. As part of Digital Doors Open, Baird talks about his installations in Mount Pleasant Village: The Ghost Train and three unique metal structures: Time, Tracks and Trestle Bridge.