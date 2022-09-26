Given the rapidly growing significance of digital in the government, Digital India Corporation is mulling a comprehensive restructuring plan and an implementation roadmap to ensure that it is well equipped to fulfil its strategic vision.

Digital India Corporation is a not for profit company set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It leads and guides in realizing the vision, objectives and goals of the Digital India program. It provides strategic support to the ministries and departments of the Centre and the states for carrying forward the mission of Digital India by way of capacity building for e-governance projects, promoting best practices, encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), nurturing innovation and technology in various domains.

The DIC has multiple divisions including Technology Development & Deployment Division (TDDD), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MyGov, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

AS per the Request for Proposal, DIC is expected to house more divisions in the future on the latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Language Technologies etc.

“For DIC to play the envisioned role and fulfil its responsibilities, a re-imagination of the organization, operating model, and ecosystem integration is essential. There is a need for a thorough re-assessment of DIC with respect to structure, size, quality of personnel, HR policies, and other tech and non-tech enablers that help the organization perform effectively to deliver targeted outcomes,” said a document seeking a response from experienced management consulting firms.

The terms of reference include assessment of the potential of DIC, especially in light of the role being envisaged for the DIC in the future with regard to the projects being assigned to DIC in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, DigiLocker, Umang, National Language Technology Mission (NLTM), Managed Service Provider for Cloud Services, e-Commerce Platform Services, Poshan Tracker for Ministry of Women & Child Development, Social Media services for various departments and other projects being assigned to the DIC. Also, Agro Advisory Services being provided by its Integrated Information Dissemination System (IIDS) platform to various States/Central agencies and other assignments by various government departments.

The DIC presently has around 500 team members on its projects and assignments and has annual projects worth around Rs 250 crores. With the proposed new projects being assigned to DIC, the annual turnover is likely to exceed Rs 500 crores with an estimated team size of 1000. This will require designing optimal organizational structure and HR policies that promote innovation and motivation for team members, said the terms of reference.

20220926-190606