Digital India empowered people, reduced corruption: Modi

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Calling the Digital India initiative a “people’s movement”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it has empowered people, significantly reduced corruption and improved public service delivery to benefit the poor.

“On this day four years ago, Digital lndia was launched, to leverage the power of technology and make technology more accessible. Digital India has empowered people, significantly reduced corruption and improved public service delivery to benefit the poor,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

He said the initiative was a “people’s movement”, powered by the citizens’ strength and their efforts to learn as well as innovate.

“I salute all those assiduously working to strengthen Digital India and wish them the very best for their future efforts,” he added.

–IANS

nks/ksk