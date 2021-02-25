Carrying the initiative of Digital India Mission, Haryana will become the 16th state to introduce paperless functioning of the state legislative assembly.

In this direction, a tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday for the implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the expenses on this project costing Rs 20 crore would be provided by the Central and state governments in the ration of 60:40 respectively.

“Even in situation of COVID-19, we have been successful for implementation of National e-Vidhan Application,” he told the media here.

Under this agreement, the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will organize a three-year training programme for officials of the Assembly.

He said Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country which has been successful in paperless functioning of the legislature.

He said that on March 1 and 2 a team of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha would visit Shimla to know the functioning and proceedings of the Assembly.

Gupta said the Vidhan Sabha library would also be digitized soon.

He said after the implementation of this paperless initiative, an amount of about Rs 15 crore will be saved which was earlier spent on papers in the sessions. It will also help in environmental protection, he added.

–IANS

vg/ash