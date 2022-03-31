INDIA

Digital J-Forms for farmers in Punjab

In a bid to ensure transparency and empowerment of farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government on Thursday decided to make available digital J-Forms to the farmers from April 1.

Appreciating this initiative of Punjab Mandi Board, Mann said it would benefit to over nine lakh registered farmers, thereby furnishing J-Forms digitally to them for their agriculture produce sold in the markets on their WhatsApp account in real time i.e. immediately on sale being confirmed on the system by the ‘arhtiyas’ and buyers.

Terming this farmer-friendly endeavour as a landmark decision, the Chief Minister said this decision would aim at providing real-time access to system generated authentic digital forms to the farmers, who could also download it from website https://emandikaran-pb.in.

Notably, J-Form is the sale receipt of farmer’s agriculture produce in the ‘mandis’ and was earlier issued manually by arthiyas.

