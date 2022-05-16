The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to set up a Digital Kumbh Museum ahead of the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Digital Kumbh Sangrahalaya’ (museum) will be constructed at Arail and is being touted as a major attraction for religious tourism.

Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said, “We are looking for appropriate land and once it is acquired, construction will be completed expeditiously.”

The proposal to set up ‘Digital Kumbh Sangrahalaya’ at a cost of around Rs 200 crore was prepared before Kumbh 2019 and the tourism department had also started work but it could not take off due to the pandemic. “But there is still enough time to construct the museum by 2025,” he said.

The 100feet high three-storey museum will be built at Arail.

The museum will depict the glory and ancient heritage of Sanatan Dharma. The visitors will learn about sages, seers and the traditions of Kumbh, Maha Kumbh.

The CEO, Prayagraj Mela Authority and vice chairman of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PDA), Arvind Kumar Chauhan, said that the building of ‘Digital Kumbh Sangrahalaya’ will be in the shape of a Kumbh Kalash. The museum will be ready in 15 to 20 months once the land is identified and acquired.

As per plan, there will also be light and sound shows and cultural programmes will also be held regularly at the Digital Kumbh Museum.

